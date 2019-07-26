Dundalk FC fans given high praise by Riga bar

A pub in Latvia's capital Riga, took to Facebook today to heap praise and thanks on the Lilywhite fans who frequented the bar during Dundalk FC's Champions League qualifier clash with Riga FC a couple of weeks back.

The Kiwi Bar was packed to the rafters with Dundalk fans for a couple of nights during the visit and the owner Frank and the staff of the bar had nothing but good words about them:

To all Dundalk fans, thank you for your visit to Kiwi Bar in Riga. All Dundalk should be proud of you all!"

The post continued: (You were) great craic - party, fun, enjoyment - and no trouble.

"The staff, customers and Riga are still talking about your visit! You are all welcome anytime."

C'mon the Town!