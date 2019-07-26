Ball kicked into sea at Louth beach found 137 miles away on Isle of Man

An 11-year-old boy, who belted his football into the sea at Clogherhead in County Louth, but couldn't retrieve it because it had washed out too far, found out it had been recovered by a young girl on the Isle of Man this week.

According to the Irish Examiner, Caoimhin Kirwan from Duleek, was stopped from getting the ball when it went into the surf by a vigilant lifeguard.

The young lad was distraught to see it float away. However, days later it was found on Ballaugh Beach on the Isle of Man by a young girl - Isabella Quaye, who was playing on the beach at the time.

Luckily, after showing it to her mum, the name of a club was written on the ball - Duleek.

The inquisitive mother swiftly took to the internet to try and figure out where Duleek was and sent a Facebook message to Duleek FC in County Meath.

Caoimhin's mum eventually got word of the message and said that due to the 'finder's keepers rule' Isabella could keep the ball!