Even hospital stay didn't stop Kevin from catching Dundalk FC match

Dundalk took on Qarabeg in Oriel Park on Wednesday night in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, and while it was a sell out at the Home of Football, for one fan, even a stay in hospital couldn't prevent him from catching the big clash.

According to Dundalk FC, Kevin Ludlow is a lifelong Lilywhite fan and still managed to watch this week's game from his hospital bed in Cavan!

The Dundalk fanatic even made sure to pop on his trusty Dundalk FC tie for the big occasion.

Dundalk FC wished Kevin a speedy recovery and to say a "big hello to his chauffer Tony".