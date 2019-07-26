Community
Report of 'man behaving suspiciously at playgrounds' in north Louth
The Democrat has received a report from a community alert spokesperson from north Louth regarding reports they received of a man "behaving suspiciously at playgrounds in the area".
Residents are advised to look out for a 2008 black Toyota Yaris.
According to the spokesperson, the car was last seen in Omeath heading towards Dundalk.
The Community Alert spokesperson is asking people to alert garda of any suspicious activity.
