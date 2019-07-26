Dundalk drug dealer described as a 'cog in a wheel', who was used by others

A 24-year-old drug dealer described by his barrister as a ‘cog in a wheel’ who was used by others, was jailed for 18 months at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Brendan Toal with an address at Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk had pleaded guilty to having cannabis for sale or supply at his home, on May 28th 2017.

Gardai had received a report of a group of young men acting suspiciously in the Doolargy Avenue area that evening. The accused appear to walk out of his front garden but on seeing the gardai he turned and walked back inside his home closing the door.

Later officers returned having received a report of the defendant carrying a black plastic bag after a number of individuals were spotted jumping into his back garden.

A Tesco carrier bag containing 16 re-sealable bags of cannabis, was recovered from a garden shed, while drug paraphernalia including weighing scales and a grinder, along with a tub of small ‘deal bags’ were also found during a search of the house.

The cannabis recovered had an estimated street value at the time of €8,792.

The defendant denied any knowledge of the drugs, but the court was told finger prints matching his were found on the carrier bag and re-sealable bags.

The accused had 14 previous convictions – half of which were for theft, and one for unlawful possession of drugs. The court heard he had previously performed community service.

His barrister who claimed the defendant was best described as a cog in a wheel and used by others¸ added the father of two is a carer for his ill mother, and had some engagement with counselling services for his drug addiction.

The court further heard Mr. Toal been threatened over a drug debt and his mother’s home had been damaged as a result.

Judge James McCourt imposed a two year sentence – but he said in the hope that the accused mends his ways and can enjoy seeing his children grow up and belatedly turn away from bad people, he was prepared to suspend the final six months.

However he warned the defendant “This really is the last chance saloon’.