OBITUARY: Gerard Donnelly’s sudden passing came as a great shock to his family

The sudden death last year of Gerard Donnelly, Clós na Manach, Carlingford, came as a shock to his aunts and cousins and the wider community.

Aged 63, he passed away at home on August 22, 2018.

Gerard was the only child of the late Annie Donnelly, Templetown. He was born on July 6, 1955, and grew up in Templetown, and attended Monksland National School.

He went on to work for a number of years in Kearneys of Willville, Greenore port and PanPak, while he was very much involved with Carlingford Tidy Towns.

Gerard was a big supporter of Cooley Kickhams GFC, and was delighted when the team carried off the Joe Ward Cup, most recently in 1990.

He was a great lover of Country and Western music, attending concerts and dances throughout the country.

Well-known artist Mary Duff sang at the funeral Mass. She was a great favourite of Gerard’s, and was one of a number of singers who were present and performed in the church in a tribute to him.

Gerard is survived by his aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

After reposing at the residence of his cousin, PJ Donnelly, Millgrange, Greenore, Gerard’s remains were removed to Saint James’ Church, Grange, where the funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Christy McElwee.

Parish priest Father Malachy Conlon called to pay his respects at the wake house, where prayers before the removal were led by Father Tommy McNulty.

Gerard’s cousins participated in the Mass.

Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Lone piper, David Cluskey, Carlingford Pipe Band, played at the graveside.