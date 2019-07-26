Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Ann White (née Brennan).

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Rose and Pat. Beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Patricia, Rosaria and Anita. Ann will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son-in-law John, doting grandchildren Alex & Zach, cherished sister Rosario Andrews, brothers-in-law, sisters–in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91CK09) on Friday between 12 o'clock and 9 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Jenkinstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Thereafter to Calvary Cemetery for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home, T- 04293 34240.

May She Rest In Peace.