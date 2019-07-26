Roads
Gardai in Louth at scene of crash
Accident
Gardai in Louth are dealing with a crash on the regional road between the N2 and M1 (R169) at Whiteriver Park near Collon this morning.
Traffic is quite slow on approach both ways.
26/07/2019
Roads
