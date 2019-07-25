UPDATE: Gardai in Louth issue appeal for missing man (51)

UPDATE: Darren Clarke has been located safe and well. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Darren Clarke (51), of Sheephouse, Drogheda.

Darren was reported missing in the early hours of this morning, the 25th of July. Gardaí at Drogheda and his family are highly concerned for the welfare.

He is described as being approximately 5'9", was last seen wearing a well-worn, light blue coloured polo shirt and dark cream coloured ¾ length shorts and unshaven.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station at 041 9874200.