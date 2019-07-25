Reports of 'crow banger' noise in Dundalk area

There have been reports of a 'crow banger' or 'Bird Scarer' noise disrupting residents operating in the Haggardstown and Dublin Road area of Dundalk last night.

Blackrock Tidy Towns have received a number of reports today:

"We've had a number of contacts about a bird scarer / crow banger that has been operating all through the night in the Haggardstown /Dublin Road area. We're advising anybody affected by the noise to contact the Gardaí as the relevant authority for such issues."

There is no specific national legislation on the use of crow bangers or bird scarers, which, as the name suggests, emit a loud noise to scare birds away from certain areas.