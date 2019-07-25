Ardee woman Chelsea scoops Miss Louth title

Ardee woman Chelsea Farrell has a wise head on her young shoulders. She'll not by 20 until next February, but she speaks with a maturity which belies her age.

Last Tuesday night she won the Miss Louth title and will now go on to represent the Wee County in the national finals on September 14. It'll be a busy number of weeks ahead, and win or lose in September, Chelsea will have an action-packed year ahead no doubt.

"Between now and then the aim is to focus on charity work, promoting my county and taking pride in my title," says the Ardee woman, when she spoke to the Democrat last week. "There will be plenty of events organised by Miss Ireland also, which I am so excited for."

But back a bit, why did she put herself forward for Miss Louth in the first place?

"I've been through so much growing up both in the past and recently," explains Chelsea, "and have had to deal with a lot of negativity from people, constantly being put down etc., but for me every knockback I got was a stepping stone to where I am today because it made me a stronger person, and made me even more determined to be myself and to keep progressing up ladders in life, and I think this is a very important message that i hope to portray across the younger generation in Louth throughout my time as Miss Louth."

Two years ago she put herself forward for the title, but fell short. When she looks back now she realises she was just too young and was also balancing the demands of an impending Leaving Cert.

"I felt like this year was my time to shine and my time to show everybody that negative people and jealous people should not have any effect on your happiness and what you want to do in life. So I made my application, and then a few days ago I received news that I had won the title."

Whatever happens with the nationals, Chelsea has a clear vision for her future.

"I am hopefully returning to DKIT this September to begin my studies as a Midwife. I have always wanted to do Midwifery, however I doubted myself in the run up to my exams and removed it from my CAO, replacing it with social care.

"But in the end I came out with more points than I expected, and more than enough for midwifery. I attempted the social care course however I didn't settle as I knew midwifery was the path for me. And so that's hopefully where I'm heading in September."

The former pupil of St Louis Secondary School in Carrickmacross has a lot she wants to squeeze out of the next 12 months as Miss Louth too.

"I think the next year for me is going to be very exciting. As I hold this title for the next year, I want to ensure I give it my all, and do my county proud. I hope to plan lots of events and work alongside all my local businesses. I want to achieve the most out of my time as Miss Louth and so I hope to make it a very busy year for myself."

She adds: "I cannot wait to work with both 'Variety Ireland' and all my local charities in Louth over the next year, and more, because I feel it is so important to be involved in charity work and help those in need, and those less fortunate than us, because at the end of the day, we don't know when we'll need their support."

Last Tuesday evening, at the crowning event in House Dublin on Leeson Street, Chelsea says she was genuinely surprised to win the title.

"Honestly I wasn't expecting it, I was in shock but I don't think it truly hit me until I was handed the Miss Louth Sash and crown in Dublin on Tuesday Night. I was beaming with happiness.

"It's such a proud moment to be able to stand there and represent your county. It's such an honour to even be considered for the title, but to win it is just a whole different level of happiness."

There was also a celebrity on hand on the night too.

"Eyal Booker from last year's Love Island was a special guest at the event, which was crazy. He is such a lovely person too."

But, despite all the glamour, glitz and celebrity spotting, there's a seriousness behind Chelsea's commitment.

"I look forward to organising events and raising money for 'Variety Ireland' as the work they do is amazing.

“I am also going to focus on doing charity work for Niall Stems for Hope, which is a charity in Drogheda. It's an exciting road to the final, and I am ready to put my best foot forward and give it my all."