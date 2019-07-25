Drug addict attacked two men in a burglary and also raided Louth bookies

A drug addict who attacked two men in a burglary at their home and raided a bookmakers in Ardee on a separate occasion to feed his addiction, was jailed for five years at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

The court heard Paul Farrell ­ (33) - originally from Dublin, but with an address in Rockfield Park, Ardee had 108 previous convictions in this jurisdiction and 14 in the UK.

The sentencing hearing last Wednesday was told a knife was produced during the robbery at Boylesports on Market Street in Ardee on May 29th last year, during which €715 in cash was stolen.

However, the investigating garda confirmed to the Defence counsel that her client had put down the knife early on and told the two women working there that he wasn’t going to hurt them.

Paul Farrell - who had entered guilty pleas in the district court - avoiding the need for books of evidence, was also before the court for sentencing in relation to a burglary on July 21st last year, in Ferdia Park, Ardee, assault causing harm during the course to the burglary and a further charge of assault on a second occupant of the home.

The court heard how one of the victims answered the door after hearing banging on it, got no reply when he asked “What’s the problem” and was then struck in the face with a piece of wood.

The man­ who then hid behind a plant in the communal area of the estate and was able to take a photo of his assailant. When he returned to his home he found the second victim bleeding from the mouth.

That man – who lost two teeth, told gardai he was punched four or five times by a man who had demanded money and when he told him he had none, he was assaulted again and fell to the ground.

The defendant was located by gardai in a cul-de-sac in another part of the estate.

The court was told Paul Farrell – who moved to Ardee with his family as a teenager, began abusing cannabis at the age of 12 or 13 and had progressed to heroin, but has been clean of the drug for 10 years and clean of methadone since August 2015.

His counsel said however, her client has struggled with tablets since then, which he has taken steps towards addressing while in custody.

The barrister argued that her client’s offending was down to the absence of coping skills and suggested structures be put in place to provide post-release supervision.

Judge James McCourt agreed to do so for 12 months as part a condition of suspending the final 12 months of the longest sentence he was imposing.

He said the terrifying nature of both crimes could not be overlooked, but he recognised the steps taken towards rehabilitation since the 26th of July last when the accused went into custody, saying “I think the penny has dropped’.

He imposed a six-year sentence for the burglary offence but suspended the final 12 months on Paul Farrell entering a bond to be of good behaviour during that time and on condition that he remain under the supervision of the Probation Service during that time.

Concurrent two year jail terms were imposed for assault causing harm and a four-month sentence was imposed for assault.

The sentences were backdated to July 26th last year when the accused went into custody.