Dundalk Golf Club seek applications for Head of Operations 

Dundalk Golf Club is seeking a Head of Operations to lead the staff of Dundalk Golf Club in providing a top quality service to members and visitors, and drive the future development of one of Ireland’s top golf clubs.

Reporting to the Chairperson of Council, the successful applicant will have overall responsibility for all aspects of the day to day management, development and promotion of the course, facilities and Club.

Remuneration will reflect the importance of the role; the high level of professional service demanded by the Club, its members and visitors; as well as the qualifications and experience of the successful candidate.



Further details available from http://www.dundalkgolfclub.ie/2019/07/careers/



To apply, please send a letter of application and a CV by email to manager@dundalkgolfclub.ie



The subject line should be marked “Head of Operations Application”. The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, August 9, 2019.