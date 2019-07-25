Ardee Golf Club looking for Assistant Green Keeper to join team

Ardee Golf Club currently have a vacancy for an assistant Green Keeper

The position is for an immediate start.

The successful candidate will work alongside our course ground staff team, under the supervision of our course superintendent.

Candidates must have a minimum 3 years experience and will be competent and certified to operate grass cutting machinery to the industry.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE A THOROUGH KNOWLEDGE OF:

- Mowing green fairways, tees, rough, sem-rough, surrounds and approaches. Repairing divots on playing surfaces.

- Raking and maintaining bunkers. Course set up including hole changing moving tee markers.

- Daily checks on machinery before and after use to ensure machinery are maintained to the best of standard and to report any irregularities to the course superintendent.

- Strimming and hedge cutting and other general maintenance around the course. Work as part of a team and communicate effectively in English with all team members in the course.

- The position is a Monday-Friday and will require weekend work on a rostered basis, (eg) one week on one week off.

JOB TYPE - FULL TIME SALARY - NEGOTIABLE

EXPERIENCE - WORK 3 YEARS (PREFERRED) LICENSED - DRIVER LICENSE (REQUIRED) LANGUAGE - ENGLISH (PREFERRED)

All interested candidates are to apply via email to: honsec@ardeegolfclub.com

Or apply in writing to the Hon Secretary, Ardee Golf Club, Cappocks green, Ardee Course, Louth. A92Y6P7