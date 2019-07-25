Elderly man injured in Dundalk graveyard incident recovering after op

The elderly man who was taken to hospital after the incident at the Blessing of the Graves ceremony held in St Patrick's Cemetery in Dowdallshill on Sunday is currently recovering following brain surgery.

Dundalk man Patsy McCabe was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital last Sunday and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was put into an induced coma.

Dundalk FC took a moment to wish a "speedy recovery" to their "lifelong supporter" on Facebook on Tuesday.

The local team posted the following message on Facebook: "Everyone at Dundalk FC wishes a full and speedy recovery to lifelong supporter and long-serving volunteer Patsy McCabe, who is currently recovering in the Beaumont Hospital from an incident on Sunday. Patsy is Dundalk through & through. We hope to see him back at Oriel Park soon."