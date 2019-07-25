WATER ALERT
Irish Water works to disrupt services for Dundalk customers next week
Irish Water has issued a warning that customers on the Dublin Road in Dundalk may experience a disruption to their services next Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, 30 July.
The works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.
Irish Water said: "#IWLouth: As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains rehabilitation works may affect supply to Dublin Road, Dundalk and surrounds from 9am-5pm on 29 June and 30 July."
