Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, July 25, 2019

The death has occurred of Peadar McCluskey of Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate, Dundalk, and Monaghan

Suddenly at his residence. Formerly of Raferagh, Co. Monaghan. Predeceased by his parents Eddie and Cecilia, sister Philomena. Beloved husband of Anne (née Sankey) and dear dad of Brian, Peter and Grainne. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Patrick, sister Rosheen, son in-law Damien, daughter in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Reece and Ava, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence Hawthorn Crescent from Thursday 11am to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road enterance, then driving to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.