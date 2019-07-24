Dangerous Lion's Mane jellyfish found on Louth beach

Warnings have been issued locally today after the dangerous Lion's Mane jellyfish has been spotted on several local beaches.

The jellyfish has been sighted at Bettystown, Laytown and Mornington Beaches so far.

A Democrat reader has also sent in this picture (below) of what they say is a Lion's Mane on Port beach today...

Just last year a young boy was rushed to hospital after getting stung by a Lion's Mane on Port beach.

Even when dead, the jellyfish is known for its painful sting, with the creature having over 1000 tentacles.

Another reader sent us this photograph of another Lion's Mane on a local beach this afternoon:

According to studies the best way to treat a sting is to put vinegar on the affected area and then place a heat pack over it for 40 minutes.