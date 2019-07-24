Dundalk commuters: Bus transfers for Enterprise rail services

Due to track renewal works taking place at Lurgan, Iarnrod Eireann have announced that bus transfers will be in operation between Newry and Belfast for all Enterprise services from Saturday July 27 until Friday August 23.

The rail operator added that departure times from Connolly, Drogheda and Dundalk will remain the same, but bus departure times from Lanyon Place (Belfast) will be advanced by up to 15 minutes.

Iarnród Éireann and Translink stated that they apologise for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.

Please check www.irishrail.ie or www.translink.co.uk for further information