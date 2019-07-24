'Cheap, in-your-face' Louth County Council dog fouling symbols slammed

Blackrock Tidy Towns have lashed out at Louth County Council for spray-painting what they call "cheap" and "ineffective" dog fouling symbols on footpaths around the sea-side village.

In a strong rebuke to the council's actions, the group took to Facebook to express their dismay at the situation:

"Blackrock Tidy Towns advised the Council that we felt these stenciled graffiti items are inappropriate in Blackrock. They are far too big, cheap and unsophisticated, and "in-you-face".

The post continued: "More importantly we feel that they will be completely ineffective - after all who doesn't know at already that you're supposed to pick up after your dog? They will fade relatively quickly and become an eye-sore (this has already happened in other locations)."

Blackrock Tidy Towns added that they understood the symbols would only be used in agreement with local Tidy Towns groups.

"This action was proposed by the Council quite some time ago, and Tidy Towns groups in the county came to an agreement with the Council that they would be consulted before being used, and that they would be installed only where Tidy Towns groups were in agreement as they impact so significantly on the streetscape."

The group balanced their anger by agreeing that the best intentions were behind the whole enterprise.

"While accepting that the Council have the best of intentions, and accepting also that there is an ongoing dog-fouling issue in the village and elsewhere that needs to be tackled.

"We are writing to the Council asking them to remove these unwanted and, in our view, ineffective items of graffiti immediately."