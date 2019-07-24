Dundalk man 'went mad' with money mistakenly lodged in account

A 33-year-old man who told gardai he “went mad” spending money after discovering €24,000 had been lodged by Axa into his bank account by mistake, was sentenced to 240 hours community service at Dundalk Circuit Court last week instead of a jail sentence.

James O’Connor formerly of Bachelor’s Walk, Dundalk but now with an address at Doolargy Avenue in the town, had pleaded guilty to a charge of theft, from Axa Insurance, at Permanent TSB, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk on October 18th 2016.

The defendant received €1,200 from Axa Insurance on October 17th 2016, in respect of a claim for a stolen car but the next day he discovered €24,000 had been lodged into his account in relation to a separate claim by another individual.

Emails were sent seeking the return of the money, and the insurer subsequently made a complaint to gardai when it wasn’t forthcoming.

The father of four attended Dundalk garda station voluntarily in February 2017 and made a full statement of admission and accepted what he did was wrong.

He told gardai “I don’t see that kind of money and I went mad”. He repaid a €10,000 loan to his mother in law and spent €4,000 on his children at Christmas and said he had wasted the rest buying clothing like tracksuits and jeans.

The court heard the accused had 24 previous convictions mostly for public order and road traffic matters and Axa issued civil proceedings against him.

The Defence barrister also said that his client is the guardian and sole carer for three of his children.

Judge Petria McDonnell last month adjourned sentencing so the defendant’s suitability to perform community service could be assessed.

Last Thursday the case was finalised with Judge McDonnell imposing 240 hours community service, in lieu of a 12 month sentence.