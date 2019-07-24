The Lock-Up to showcase Dundalk bands and DJs at Quay event

Dundalk's Lock-Up rehearsal space has announced the details of their annual Spirit Store shindig which is due to take place on Saturday, August 17.

Proceedings for the free event kick-off at 4pm and there will be a host of independent bands and DJ's from Dundalk soundtracking your evening.

Acts include Orwell's 84, Kelso, Arco, Hedcase and DJ's Kirk Face Killah and Neil Watters.

Here's hoping for good weather for what promises to be a fun day at the quay.