Down Syndrome Centre North East launch 2019 challenge for Louth services 

The Down Syndrome Centre North East has announced the details of their second Challenge 21 event - a sponsored 21km walk across the Sliabh Beagh, Monaghan on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre North East.

The non-profit organisation provides subsidised, essential services for the Down Syndrome Community in the North East region covering counties Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Meath.

There are options for self-led and guided walking as well as self-led jog/run for those who really want to push themselves! The challenge is to get 21 people to each sponsor you €21, to walk 21km.

21 is the magic number due to the fact that people with Down Syndrome have a third copy of the 21st Chromosome. Sponsorship can also be raised by hosting an event such as a coffee morning/bake sale, online fundraising platform such as 'GoFundMe'/ Facebook Fundraiser, or simply use our Sponsorship cards.

The Challenge 21 route is graded as “moderately difficult” and incorporates rugged pathways, boggy hillside, forest tracks, grassy trails and a section of tarred public roads. Water stations and toilet facilities will be set up along the route.

Upon registration, you will receive an information pack containing more details of the event and ideas on how to raise funds. On the morning of the event, light refreshments will be available at the Sliabh Beagh hotel.

A Participant Pack will be provided which will include a bespoke Challenge 21 t-shirt, drawstring backpack & more to help you along the way. A delicious hot buffet meal for each participant will be provided on return to the hotel. We encourage family & friends to cheer you past the finish line!

Our target is to raise €50,000 & these funds will go towards the running costs of the centre, which are in the region of €150,000+ per year.

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success with 151 people taking on the challenge navigating through the steep, boggy terrain with people coming from all corners of Ireland & we even had some visitors from the UK to support the event.

It was a day where no-one was a stranger and many passed the while chatting whilst admiring the views in this scenic area right on our doorstep here in Co. Monaghan.

We were delighted to raise the amazing total of €51,579.52. This money has been used to provide vital services such as Occupational Therapy, Early Intervention groups & Music Therapy.

We are also delighted to announce that we have two fantastic prizes on offer this year for some of our lucky participants!

Early Bird Draw

All participants who register before 16th August & complete the event will be entered into a draw for 1 night B&B and evening meal for 2 in the elegant Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. This prize is kindly donated by The Landmark Hotel.

Participant Draw

All participants who complete the challenge & lodge their sponsorship by 14th October 2019 will be entered into a draw for 1 night B&B and evening meal for 2, at the AMAZING 5 star Ashford Castle Hotel, Cong, Co. Mayo, valued at almost €600. This prize is kindly sponsored by Carolan Murphy Ltd, Construction, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan

The event is kindly sponsored, for the second year, by Abbott Nutrition meaning that every cent raised by you will go directly towards benefiting the DSCNE. Online registration only, please register via Eventbrite, search “Challenge 21 2019 (North East event)” or find us on Facebook: The Down Syndrome Centre North East.

For more information email fundraising@dscnortheast.ie or come and visit us at our Information Stands at The Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday 3rd August from 10am-6pm, Taste of Cavan on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th August, and Scotch Hall Shopping Centre, Drogheda on Saturday 24th August.