Warning for the 7364 asthma sufferers in Louth

The Asthma Society of Ireland is today warning the 7364 people in Louth who have both asthma and hayfever in Ireland to take precautions when going on holidays this summer.

News in the last 24 hours has indicated a heatwave across Europe in coming days, where temperatures could break records - causing problems for Irish people with hayfever and asthma if they are on holidays in areas affected by the heatwave.

The Asthma Society has a Pollen Tracker on asthma.ie. The tracker provides an update of pollen levels across the four provinces each day, and a predictor of the pollen levels for the following day.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society of Ireland, said: “For the 7364 people in Louth who have both asthma and hayfever, hayfever can be particularly dangerous. Hayfever symptoms are capable of escalating an asthma attack, which in some cases can be fatal. Asthma deaths are rising in Ireland, with one person now dying every six days as a result of their asthma. In addition, people with hayfever experience symptoms which really compromise their quality of life and ability to enjoy the summer months.

She added: "Everyone deserves to enjoy their holidays instead of struggling with their asthma and/or hayfever. Up to 80% of people with asthma also have hayfever, it is important to get both your hayfever and asthma under control to have an enjoyable holiday.

"If you or a family member have asthma and/or asthma please call the free Asthma and COPD Adviceline to speak to an experienced respiratory nurse who will be able to advise you on how to stay safe on your holidays. We have also created a list of tips for people going on their holidays to follow to ensure their asthma and hayfever symptoms are minimised."

Me O'Connor concluded: "With a heatwave across Europe and high pollen count in Ireland (see our Pollen tracker for daily updates), we are asking people with asthma to take precautions to ensure the safest enjoyment of this weather.”