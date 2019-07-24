Dundalk councillor calls for discussion on spread of 'dangerous views' in light of Lisa Smith case

Local councillor Thomas Sharkey has said there needs to be a wider discussion about the spread of “dangerous views” here in Ireland, in light of the case of Dundalk woman Lisa Smith.

“Anybody living in Ireland can be exposed to dangerous political, religious and social beliefs," explained Cllr Sharkey. "We need to have a conversation around the dangerous views that people express on social media and also what our young people can access in their own homes,” Cllr Sharkey added.

PICTURED: Cllr Thomas Sharkey

On the subject of allowing Lisa Smith to return to Ireland, Cllr Sharkey said his thoughts were with Ms Smith's child first and foremost.

"Lisa has a daughter who is also an Irish citizen. My thoughts are mainly for this child and her future health education and employment. I would dearly love for this child to have all the opportunities in life possible."

He added: "If Lisa and her daughter were to return to Ireland I expect that the state would arrange any necessary debriefing and security monitoring."