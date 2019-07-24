Hollywood comes to Louth GAA club for Oscars night

St Mary's GFC in Ardee have announced they will be hosting a "Hollywood comes to Ardee" fundraiser this summer in aid of St Mary's GFC Development Fund who are planning to build a multi-purpose, all-weather community track.

The launch night will be taking place in the teams' clubrooms on Saturday, July 27 from 9pm.

On the night there will be eight films and eight awards and over 80 actors ready to take part in the fun.

In a post on Facebook, the club explained: "So here it is ladies and gents the launch night of... "HOLLYWOOD COMES TO ARDEE" what a night in store. So the launch is in St Mary's clubrooms at 9 AND IT'S FREE, BUT please be there for 8/8:30 as it kicks off at 9 (there'll be no delays).



"I'll give you a small insight as to where the monies for this fantastic night are going. Ardee St Marys is a community club for Ardee and the surrounding areas, we have decided to build a community walk/running/wheelchair track (floodlit so no one gets lost) but really it will be for all year round.

"We are hoping people will use the track to get fit or just for a chit chat to get away from the house for an hour or 2 or 3 or 4!!!!!! (or for the men when love Island is on) There will also be a "kick wall" (no you don't kick the wall - you kick a ball up against it) installed in this new project.

"A kick wall is fantastic for young and old to develop the art of... kicking, with both feet and general ball handling as the ball will come back high and low testing you at all angles.

We have about 70/80 actors ready to show you what they are made of, who knows the next Colin Farrell or Julia Roberts MIGHT be in Ardee (OK maybe not that good but better standard than Fair City PROMISED)."

There are two tickets up for grabs on St Mary's Facebook page. See: https://www.facebook.com/ardee.stmarysgfc/photos/a.704075003035834/2123676694408984/?type=3&theater