Dundalk councillor slams lack of planning at Blessing of the Graves

A local councillor has slammed the lack of a visible security and traffic management plan in the wake of last Sunday's incident at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk.

Cllr Conor Keelan referred back to security plans at Blessing of the Graves events in previous years, which he says appeared to be absent this year.

“Some years ago at a ceremony, in full knowledge that a feud was going to break out between various families, the cemetery was vacated and a Garda helicopter flew overhead.”

He added: “Last year Gardai policed the cemetery entrance, as is common-practice, checking cars that were entering the cemetery. This year witnessed a free-for-all.”

However, Cllr Keelan, who was present at the ceremony when the incident erupted, blasted the lack of organisation this year.

“No traffic management plan was in place, no Gardai were on duty."

Cllr Keelan added that his first reaction on Sunday was for those that had been injured and the families in the graveyard.

“My immediate reactions were ones of shock and also anger that this day had been ruined for so many decent people."

Looking ahead to the future of the Blessing of the Graves in St Patrick's Cemetery, Cllr Keelan called for a local authority sub-committee to be set-up to coordinate any future event.

“I believe the public in Dundalk want this event to continue on an annual basis. To do so, however, and in the interest of public safety, there requires to be an organised Garda presence and a traffic management plan. I have relatives interred in Calvary Cemetery in Drogheda also; there is such a presence and plan there.”

He added: “If council officials are unwilling to ban all motor vehicles driving into the cemetery (bar those with the infirm) on Graveyard Sunday in the interest of public safety then Councillors need to be allowed make the appropriate bye-laws.”

Cllr Kellan concluded: “I have previously proposed that a Sub-Committee from the Municipal District should be created consisting of some councillors, officials, undertakers, clergy to meet some times during the year and address cemetery matters and will now re-submit this post-haste.”