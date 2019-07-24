Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The death has occurred of Desmond MCMahon of Barrack Mews, Barrack Street, Dundalk and Cullyhanna, Armagh



Peacefully surrounded by his family at St. James' Hospital Dublin, formerly of Cullyhanna, Co. Armagh, predeceased by his son Seamus, brothers Michael and twin Sean, sisters Gertrude and Geraldine, He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kathleen (Cait), sons Michael, Desmond, Dylan, daughters Sinead, Dearbhla and Ciara, sister Doreen Hearty, sons in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family residence, 318 Greenacres from 7pm on Tuesday evening, Removal on Thursday morning at 10.20am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

''Ar dheis Dé go raibh amam dilis''