House in Dundalk estate 'cordoned off' after alleged attack

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has said that he has spoken to Gardaí this evening regarding an incident this afternoon in Bay Estate.

Councillor Ó Murchú said: "I understand that a man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital following an alleged attack in Pinewood Grove.

“I have spoken to residents at the scene who have indicated that this was a local man.

“A house in Pinewood Grove has been cordoned off awaiting scene of crime investigators and a member of An Garda Síochána was at the property.

“Bay Estate is a very quiet, residential area, which, like other estates, is full of elderly residents and children.

“This attack is very worrying for local people particularly during school holidays when there are a lot of children in the vicinity.

“I will continue to liaise with Gardaí and I urge anyone with information to bring it to An Garda Síochána.”