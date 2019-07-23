Louth TD slams Minister's reasoning behind closure of Dudnalk respite centre

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has branded the reason given by Finian McGrath, Minister of State for Disabilities, behind the closure of Sruthan House in Dundalk as “flawed”.

In a statement to the Democrat, Deputy Breathnach said: “Minister Finian McGrath has stated the closure of Sruthan House ‘was not about reducing services. In fact, it’s about improving services and quality. It’s about making the best use of resources.’”

Breathnach questioned: “How is closing a service of 23 years, and telling people to travel 100km to use the same service, an improvement of services and quality? Closing down a facility is a reduction of services, no matter which the Minister tries to spin it.”

He added: “Minister McGrath rightly points out that an extra €10m was provided in 2018, which has opened twelve new respite houses, including Arlee Respite Service and Bower House in Balbriggan. When the closure of Sruthan House was first raised by myself in the Dáil, I told the Minister new services were welcome, but they should not come at the expense of others. These other respite centres will not cater for users of Sruthan House, so the Minister should not use them as an excuse and should instead work to ensure Sruthan House stays open.”