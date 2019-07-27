OBITUARY: Mary Donnelly was a Monaghan native who made Dundalk her home

Mary Donnelly who died on June 26th last was a native of Clones, County Monaghan but spent a large part of her life living and working in Dundalk and was a lady known for her bubbly personality who touched many lives.

Mary and her sister Kathleen caused quite a stir when born on August 9 1953.

The birth of the twins was quite a rare event in the Clones town and made the news in the local newspaper.

Her parents Patrick and Frances Donnelly had seven children, one of whom Patrick she was predeceased by along with her parents.

Growing up in Clones she attended Saint Tiernach’s School in her home town and went on to work in the local Erne Mineral Waters before moving to Dundalk.

During her working career she worked in Clarks shoe factory, Monarc Leather and the Quantum electronics plant which during it’s time on the Finnabair Estate became the world’s largest supplier of digital tape drives.

When she moved to Dundalk Mary lived in Greenacres where she shared a home with her former partner John Gribben.

She made the Loakers in Blackrock home for a time before settling more recently in Lis Na Dara on the Carrickmacross Road.

Very socialable, she had a bubbly and kind nature and loved style and dressed accordingly.

She reached out to many and was known widely and had a word for anybody she met.

She was a favourite with her nephews and nieces who simply loved her.

She enjoyed her holidays and especially travelling to the sun.

She passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her twin sister Kathleen and sister Eileen, brothers, Jackie, Tony and Joe, her good friend, Fidelma Dobbs, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, Nancy and Catherine, cousins, neighbours and friends

She reposed at her sister Kathleen Pellecchia's residence at Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor, and was taken on Saturday morning to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church.

Requiem Mass was celebrated by Father Cormac McNamara Adm Holy Family parish, Father Peter McKenna (family relation) and Father Eamon Kavanagh CC Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church.

The Readings were given by brother, Tony and friend, Fidelma Dobbs.

The Prayers of the Faithful were led by nephews and nieces, Troy, Gary, Patrick and John Donnelly, James O’Connor along with Michelle Byrne, Maria, Natasha and Mario Pellecchia.

The Offertory gifts were presented by sister, Eileen and sister-in-law, Catherine.

Reflections, one written by her nephew Ricardo in New York who could not attend, were read by niece Maria Pellecchia and another by her nephew Mario Pellecchia

The beautiful music was provided by Trevor Clarke on the organ and vocalist, Sarah McCourt.

Burial took place in the Sacred Heart cemetery, Clones, County Monaghan.

Month’s Mind Mass is on Sunday, August 4 in Saint Joseph’s Redemptorist Church Dundalk at 12.30pm