Dundalk dance group return laden with gold and silver from 'amazing' world championships

Dundalk dance group Funky Feet returned victorious from the 23rd Annual World Championships of Performing Arts in Long Beach, California yesterday.

The successful group returned with numerous gold and silver medals.

Stacey Murnaghan of Funky Feet praised the group:

"What an absolutely amazing time we had at the 23rd annual World Championships of Performing Arts in Long Beach California.

"Allie and Funky Feet done their country proud bringing home many gold and silver medals.

"Thank you so much to everyone for all of your support of the last few months it has been an amazing two weeks for us all.