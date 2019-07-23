Dundalk Brass Band to host Lidl summer park performance

On Sunday, August 4 2019 Dundalk Brass Band once again will hold their annual Brass in the Park concert on the bandstand of St. Helena's Park. The event will kick off at 3 pm and is kindly being sponsored by LIDL.

A member of Dundalk Brass Band said: "Last year's concert was a great success, with everyone who attended still commenting on the wonderful programme of music performed by the band. People are looking forward to another great day out with their families and friends."

Drinks, crisps, sweets and buns will be supplied by LIDL for free on the day.

The facebook event is here: www.facebook.com/events/844868765887949/