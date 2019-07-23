Dundalk man admitted to two counts of possessing child pornography

A local man in his 30s who admitted two counts of possessing child pornography had his bail conditions varied at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

In February the court heard that Farrell Corrway - formerly of Fatima Drive, Dundalk had moved to live with his sister and brother in law in Cavan, after the home of another sister, whom he was staying with locally ‘was set upon’ following publicity about the case.

He was before the court for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography, between July 17th 2005 and April 21st 2008.

The case was adjourned to the eight of October to allow him to attend treatment sessions with the One in Four group.

Judge Patrick Quinn said it was in society’s interest, but stressed he did not want to give any indication that the accused would not be going to jail.

Last Thursday, the Defence applied to Judge James McCourt to amend his bail address - to a new one which was handed into the court by his barrister who asked that it not be read out "given the nature of the case".