Man charged in connection with incident at Dundalk graveyard

A man charged in connection with an incident at St. Patrick's cemetery last weekend, where a car was allegedly driven at speed through the graveyard during a Blessing of the Graves ceremony, has been remanded in custody at Drogheda district court.

An elderly man is in a medically induced coma after undergoing brain surgery, while a number of other people were treated for minor injuries following the alleged incident.

James McDonagh (28) who gave an address at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnanor, Dundalk is charged with two offences.

He is accused of dangerous driving and the unlawful use of a vehicle without the consent of the owner at St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk on Sunday last July 21st.

The court was told the defendant made no reply when the charges were put to him after caution at 12.40am today (Tuesday).

Garda Sean O'Callaghan also said that it is expected that further, more serious charges will be directed.

The garda outlined the grounds for his objection to the defendant's bail application - which included that he allegedly has no ties to the jurisdiction.

Judge Dermot Dempsey refused bail and remanded him in custody for a week to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.