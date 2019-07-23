Earn while you learn accountancy at Dundalk's Ó Fiach Institute

An accountancy apprenticeship programme which will allow north-east students to earn while they learn has been added to the courses on offer at Dundalk’s Ó Fiach Institute of Further Education.

The Accounting Technician Apprenticeship scheme is a funded, work-based learning programme in which apprentices earn at least €19,000 a year.

Apprentices work in an office four days a week and will attend the Institute one day a week during the two-year programme, which begins in September.

Leaving Cert students and mature learners can apply for the programme through Accounting Technicians Ireland.

Applications for the apprenticeships which also operate in nine other colleges at Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Monaghan are now open at accountingtechnicianapprenticeship.ie

Interested employers can also register their interest by emailing apprenticeship@accountingtechniciansireland. ie or visiting accountingtechnicianapprenticeship.ie

The apprenticeship provides a real alternative for Leaving Certificate students who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme, or for students who may have embarked on a college course and found it didn’t suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who would like to pursue a career in accounting.

Successful graduates of the apprenticeship programme may then progress on to full Accountancy with Chartered Accountants Ireland or one of the other professional accountancy bodies.

The practical nature of the programme, the salary and the fully-funded fees make the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship particularly appealing to school leavers who prefer learning by experience to full-time college education, according to Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“When students complete the apprenticeship programme, they will have a strong, in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award, two years of solid work experience and the opportunity, if they wish, to progress to further study in accountancy, business or finance,” said Ms Doherty.

“This is a pan-sectoral programme which meets the needs of industry, practice and the public sector, and graduates enjoy exemptions from the full range of professional accountancy bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland, CPA, ACCA and CIMA.”