‘I realised I really enjoyed going and talking to people’ - Dean Litchfield

"That’s a great young fella, I’m telling you - one for the future. Give that man a clipboard and give him the directions and he’ll get the job done.”

The interruption of our conversation by a lady who had worked with Dean Litchfield during the local elections, gave an unexpected insight into both Dean and how he interacts with people, and how other people who have worked with him view him. Bear in mind that Dean just turned 17 in May.

“ Like that day in Blackrock,” the lady continued. She was a Fianna Fáil supporter who had worked with Dean during the local election.

“We didn’t miss a house because he was stuck in the middle of the road and he directed everybody to where they were to go, and it was done like that. Nobody was lost, everybody went to the houses they should have went to,” she continued, “I feel a lot happier that young people like this coming on board, because they are the future for politics. And he is one of the ones.”

Dean laughs it off but it’s clear to see the ease with which he communicates with people of all ages. Canvassing during the local elections, he believes, was a great help in helping him build the confidence to go and communicate with strangers.

“I love going to people’s doors now,” Dean says, “I love going and having chats with them. I’m much better at small talk now than I was before.”

A student at Dundalk Grammar School, Dean is about to enter his final year and face into the Leaving Certificate.

“It’s going to be a busy year,” he admits, “The thing I’m thinking about now is, if there is an election called, I won’t be able to get out [canvassing] because I have my studies to focus on.”

It was during Transition Year (TY) that Dean began to have a serious interest in politics.

“I did Transition Year, it’s compulsory in the Grammar [school]. That’s really what started my interest in politics. Because they brought in as a trial Politics and Society as a TY year subject. And now it’s a full Leaving Cert project, which is brilliant for me - it’s the first year that they are doing it.

“It’s a small enough number of people that are doing it [in the Grammar]. I think the smaller the better. You have better discussion, you have better debate - more informed debates.

“You can go to different places, like for example, our teacher is brilliant, he teaches Economics as well and he brought us up to the Dáil, he brought us to a County Council meeting.”

Dean’s interest in local politics has led him to attending local authority meetings of his own volition. On seeing him at a recent Dundalk Municipal District meeting, Dean confessed, “that’s just a personal thing I do.”

“Cllr Emma Coffey, one of the many councillors I was helping in the local elections, she invited me along, just to see how it was. The first one I went to was in February and then I went a couple of times more.

“I always had a passion for history and I suppose that sort of fed into my interest in keeping up with current affairs. And even things that have happened in the past few years, for example the election of Donald Trump in America, the Brexit referendum and of course the General election in 2016.

“I think 2016 was when I really started to get interested in politics and following the news and everything. Then in 2017, I remember being at an open night at my school for Transition Year and we were advised to look for work experience .

“I was talking with my parents about it and I said, ‘how about I do it with a local politician?'.

“I came up with the idea of going with Peter Fitzpatrick because he was known to my family, everyone knows him and he has an office in town, and a very busy office at that. So I remember writing up a letter in Microsoft Word and sending it in to him and that’s how it all started.

“A few people did about three or four weeks of work experience, I did about 12. I was never in school,” he said laughing,

“I did about a month in total with Peter Fitzpatrick and I think that’s when I found out that this is what I want to do, this is what I’m actually passionate about.

“I realised I really enjoyed going and talking to people whereas beforehand I might have been a bit nervous or maybe not as comfortable as I am now. Now, say for example, I am out canvassing for Deputy Declan Breathnach, in preparation for the General Election, so we’re hitting different spots around the county.”

Considering his obvious passion for politics, it is almost surprising that none of his family are in politics.

“Absolutely none. Barely an interest in my family. They actually rather if I don’t talk about politics at the dinner table. The most that they would have is a passing interest. I think that’s almost better.

“It might be a bit of a disadvantage in terms of first putting yourself up before the electorate. However, because you’re that new person, because you don’t have the views of your family members. You do need that new generation, that new perspective.”

While it is another few months before he needs to make the decision on further education, he already has an idea where he wants to go he says: “There’s a course in DCU that a few people have recommended - Economics, Politics and Law. I’d like to go out and get a bit of life experience before.”

So why did Dean join Fianna Fáil? “As you know, I was in Fine Gael for a number of months. I had no ill will towards anyone in the party. I did my research and I decided that I was going to go for Fianna Fáil. I got a lot of criticism over it on social media. I took it in my stride, you just have to deal with that. People are saying that it’s a massive jump from FG to FF, and some are saying that they’re just the same.

“I know from working with them that there’s differences between them. Fine Gael would be a lot more on the economy and GDP, that sort of thing. But life’s not just about the economy. I looked at the facts. We have over 10,000 people who are homeless, over 3,500 children homeless, we have a housing crisis. We have climate change, which is something the youth in our country are increasingly getting involved in.

“There’s a different mentality in Fianna Fáil, I think the mentality has changed. It is about people, it is about the community.”

So does this mean he'll be running in the 2024 local elections? Dean laughs at the idea: “It might be a bit soon”. So 2029 then?

“I would like to get a bit of experience first but we’ll see how it goes, you wouldn’t know...”