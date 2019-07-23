Local man to do skydive for ill Dundalk boy Odhran Coburn Hearty

A local man travelling in Canada has decided to do a skydive to help raise funds for Odhran Coburn Hearty, the 16-year-old Dundalk boy who took ill while at a music concert in Belfast some weeks back.

Just last week, Odhran's mother announced on Facebook that her son had opened his eyes and had begun to speak again.

Now, David Grimes has decided to set up a GoFundMe page as part of his skysive in order to raise money for Odhran.

David explained the background to his efforts:

"Friday 28th June. Odhran Hearty Coburn (Odi) went off to a music festival with friends before taking a turn resulting in Odhran being left in the hospital battling for his life each day.

"The Coburn family have been given tremendous support from Dundalk community and surrounding areas and cannot thank everyone enough for their prayers and thoughts.

"My absence during this time is due to my travels in Vancouver, Canada so I have decided to do a Sky Dive for Odi in Whistler, British Columbia at the end of August to help the support Odhran and the Coburn Family in this tragic time.

PICTURED: David Grimes

"All funds raised will be contributed towards the medical and rehabilitation of Odhran.

"Any support you can give is greatly appreciated. (If you cannot donate, a share across social media is also a form of support)

