Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Patsy Malone of Church View, Dromiskin

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. 22nd July 2019. Patsy beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, and dear father of Philomena, Brigid, Patrick and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Philomena’s Oakes home, A91V9VC, Belrobin, Kilkerley from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mena Reilly (née Hanaway) of Windmill Court, and formerly of Castle Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Mena beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mother of Gerard, Catherine, Mary and Paul, granny of Claire, Conor, Christine, Jeff, Julie, Jennifer, Michelle, Sinead, Dèarbhla, and Charlie and great-grandchild Luka, and sister of Ethna, Lily and Anna. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters, sons-in-law Charlie and Brendan, daughter-in-law Fiona, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alison Skehan of Greenacres, Dundalk

Unexpectedly at her residence. Predeceased by her baby son Cillian and brother Adrian. Beloved daughter of Ann and Pat and cherished sister of Darren, Emma, Karyn, Amanda and Chris. She will be very sadly missed by her loving mum and dad, brothers and sisters, brother and sister in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family residence Greenacres from Tuesday 12 noon to 8pm, Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am, driving to St, Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in St, Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. Family flowers only please. Donations to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of James Conlon, St. Brigid's Hospital, Ardee / Monaghan

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in St. Ita's Ward surrounded by his family. James; predeceased by his parents Molly and Vincent, brother John, sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law Gene. James will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Margaret, Bernadette and Patricia, uncle Fr. T. McGeough and aunt Annie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and his Legion of Mary colleagues.

May James Rest in Peace

James will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Ardee on Monday (22nd July) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (23rd July) to the Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Jimmy Keyes, Drogheda/Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. James (Jimmy) beloved husband of the late Marie and loving dad to Mark, Raymond, Amanda, Darren and Trevor. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Josephine, family partners, grandchildren Nicole, Gareth, Rachel, Christopher, Abigail and Ben, brothers Patsy and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 4pm on Tuesday afternoon with removal at 6pm arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.