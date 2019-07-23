Man to appear in court in relation to Dundalk graveyard incident

A man in his 20s arrested by Gardaí investigating an incident at St. Patricks Cemetery, Dundalk on Sunday is expected to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court at 10am this morning charged in connection with the case.

Gardaí investigating the incident continue to appeal for witnesses or to those with video footage of the incident to come forward and contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.