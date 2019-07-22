Blackrock cafe RockSalt lands Business All Star award

Blackrock cafe RockSalt has been accredited best-in-class by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

The citation reads: "Working with local producers they are passionate about great food, unique coffee and friendly customer service."

RockSalt took to Twitter to express their delight at the recognition.

"We are delighted to be accredited a Business all Star.

"It’s an amazing achievement from all our team who work so hard every day to ensure our service and dishes are the best quality.

"Great recognition for everyone at Rocksalt"