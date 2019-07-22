Dundalk's The Corrs to reform for tour next year

Fans of Dundalk's most famous musical exports, The Corrs, will be delighted to hear that there are rumours that the band will reunite next year for a massive tour.

A ‘band insider’ has reportedly told The Irish Sun that The Corrs are planning a slew of shows next year across Ireland, the UK and the US.

The source reportedly told The Sun: "Performing together is second nature for The Corrs. They love doing it and the reaction they get from crowds when they play."

The Corrs sold 45 million records before going on calling it a day in 2006.

The band got back together in 2015, releasing the album White Light and embarking on a European tour in 2016.