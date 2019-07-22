Weather
LOUTH WEATHER: Today proving to be warmest day of the year
Forecast
LOUTH WEATHER: Today warmest day of the year
According to local weather expert, Louth Weather, today have tuend out ot be the warmest day of 2019.
"Most areas reached 25°C to 26°C, with 27°C in the west of the county. Even coastal areas, which are regularly much cooler, got over 20°C," posted Louth Weather on Facebook this afternoon.
The social media forecaster added a word of warning about accuracy of car thermometers though.
"Please be aware that your car thermometer is not an accurate device for measuring in hot sunny conditions."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on