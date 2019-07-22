Incident
Man injured at Dundalk graveyard incident moved to Beaumont Hospital
Blessing of the Graves
The Democrat understands that the local man in his 60s, who was seriously injured when struck by a car during an incident at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk yesterday, has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
His conditions is described as serious but stable.
A man in his 20s who garda arrested at the scene remains in custody this afternoon at Dundalk garda station.
