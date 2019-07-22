Adams launches new booklet on folklorist Michael J Murphy at Dundalk library

The life and work of seanchaí and folklorist Michael J Murphy was recalled at the launch of a new booklet about him, written by Louth TD, Gerry Adams.

The County Library was the venue for the launch of the booklet on Saturday afternoon and a large crowd, including many who knew Michael J, attended to hear the former Sinn Féin leader read extracts from his work.

Mr Adams was introduced by Anne Campbell, who said the Sinn Féin TD "writes beautifully in this booklet about Michael J, outlining his life and his dedication to the very special places in the shadow of Gullion".

Mr Adams recalled how he first came across the work of the South Armagh folklorist while he was in the cages of Long Kesh and told the audience that it was Michael J himself who sent his written work into the prison to ensure that prisoners had access to his material.

He said that while he had not met Michael J before the folklorist’s death, in Castlebellingham in 1996, he was inspired by his work and his dedication to collecting the oral history of not just South Armagh, but also parts of Tyrone and Rathlin Island, where the Famine remained fresh in people’s minds thanks to the strong tradition of passing stories down from one generation to the next.

The TD praised the work of the Ti Chulainn Centre at Mullaghbawn through their ‘Cuimhneamh’ living history archive and said he hoped the booklet would help to re-popularise the work of Michael J Murphy.

The booklet is part of a series planned called Leargas, in which Mr Adams will write about people he knows or came to know throughout his life.

The booklet is available from the Sinn Féin office at Crowe Street, Dundalk, priced €5.