Deaths in Dundalk - Monday July 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McArdle of 21 O'Hanlon Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Mary and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 6pm-10pm on Sunday and from 12 noon-10pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday, please

The death has occurred of Tony Anthony Curran of 465 Ashling Park, Dundalk

President of Clan na Gael G.F.C. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Gertie & William and brother Patrick. Beloved husband of Mary and cherished father of Roisín Coleman, Aidan, Gerry, Anne O’Hagan, Maura King & Michelle Quigley. Tony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 16 adoring grandchildren, 4 doting great grandchildren, sister May Burke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, Clans family and by all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1 o’clock walking to St. Nicholas Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Thereafter to St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Palliative Comfort Care Team. (Donation box in church) House private Tuesday please. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T0429334240.

Once a Clan always a Clan

The death has occurred of John Flanagan of Haggardstown, Louth / Leitrim

Peacefully surrounded by his family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 19th July 2019. John, much loved husband of Betty (née Dorian), dear father of Linda and Pat, and loving grandad of Aobhín. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, granddaughter, son in law Alan Dermody, daughter in law Aine, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.45 to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Quinn (née Leech) of Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her family in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 20th July 2019. Evelyn, beloved wife of the late Charles, dear mother of Vivienne and Marguerite, loving nana of William, Emma, Dylan and Eva and her brother Terry. Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Pat and Ross, brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Sunday and Monday. House private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40 to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.