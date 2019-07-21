One man rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital following Dundalk incident

A paramedic from the HSE who spoke to the Dundalk Democrat at the scene of the incident in Dowdalshill Graveyard at 4.05pm has said that one man has been taken to hospital following the incident at the blessings of the graves.

"All I can say is that we've had two emergency ambulances here. We had a rapid response vehicle with an AP on board and we responded to an incident in the graveyard where a person was knocked over by a car."

When asked how many casualties were involved in the incident the HSE worker said:

"A person was knocked over, that's all we have at the moment. It came in obviously a lot worse than that but, that's a whole other story. That's all I can say. We are transporting the patient to Our Lady of Lourdes."

The HSE worker said he could not comment on the patients' condition and added:

"Well look it's the blessing of the graves, a time to remember. My mum and dad are buried in there and to think something like this would happen - it's not right."