Local councillor brands Dundalk blessing of the graves incident 'absolutely appalling'

Local councillor Ruairi O Murchu has branded today's incident at St Patrick's Cemetary in which a car drove into a crowd of people causing injury as "absolutely appalling".



Cllr O Murchu said: “The person driving the vehicle which injured a number of people and damaged numerous cars during this evening’s Blessing of the Graves ceremony at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, must bear full responsibility for their actions.



“Numerous people have contacted me regarding this disgraceful incident.



“I understand that several people were injured with one person seriously wounded. In addition several cars have been damaged.



“Many more people could have been hurt by the despicable actions of this individual given the volume of people attending the graveyard.



“This ceremony is attended by thousands of people every year, including many children and elderly people, who come to Dowdallshill to remember loved ones.



“People are very angry that anyone would show such disregard for people’s safety. It is absolutely appalling and unjustifiable behaviour.



“I will be speaking to An Garda Síochána as soon as possible regarding this incident and I understand that an individual has been arrested.



“I would like to offer my solidarity to all those who were attending the Blessing of the Graves ceremony particularly those injured in this incident.”

Speaking to RTE, officiating priest Fr Mark O' Hagan said the incident was "very frightening" and that he had jumped out of the way of the car as it approached him. He also told RTE that he saw people running towards him while he was on the podium at the graveyard.

He added that he was still trembling.