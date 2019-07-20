Q&A with top UK comedian Trevor Lock who performs in Dundalk tonight

UK comedian Trevor Lock stops off in Dundalk's Market Bar tonight as part of his Irish tour. Trevor Lock has toured with Russel Brand, Stewart Lee and performed alongside the UK's best acts for the last 20 years.

Local comedian Aidan Shields asked him a few questions about life, comedy and everything else in between ahead of his Dundalk debut...

Who is your favourite comedian?

Johnny White Really-Really from Sheffield. I saw him in London in June and thought he did the best stand up I'd ever seen. I also love Stewart Lee and Jerry Seinfeld.

What do you call someone who asks a comedian to tell them a joke?

A presumably well-intentioned but sadly unoriginal member of the public.

What inspired the show?

Realising that reciting the same jokes and bits show after show was a waste of a good audience. Community Circle is a collaborative show. Members of the audience write the best lines. I am like a conductor and the audience is the orchestra.

Brexit? What is it?

A mirror for your soul.

What’s the most ridiculous fact you know?

That David Cameron thought it would be a good idea to hold a referendum on Brexit.



You're doing a tour of Ireland at the moment, what's your favourite thing about Ireland?

The people. They are the warmest, kindest and most generous. I'm only staying in hotels a couple of nights because previous audience members have become friends and now insist I stay with them.



You've toured with some of the best-known comedians ie Russel Brand, Stewart Lee etc..Whose tour was the most fun to be on?

I did a tour of people's living rooms in 2011 in the UK (because I didn't have enough fans to fill theatres in many places). Shows in my fans front rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, gardens. In one show in Primrose Hill the doorbell rang and a minute later Kate Moss walked in and sat on the sofa.



What is something that everyone looks stupid doing?

The do like Betty Boo.



Which body part do you wish you could detach and why?

My heart. It keeps breaking.



Where's the worst place you've ever gigged?

A student kitchen in Southampton.



Biggest crowd you've ever performed to?

A student kitchen in Southampton.



What advice would you give 18 year old you?

Don't worry everyone's penis looks like that.



Worst bomb ever?

The H Bomb



How has the comedy world changed since you started?

There are many more and better comedians than when I started.



What would your autobiography be called?

Now That I'm Dead.



Describe your life using film titles

-Once upon a time in the Midlands



-All creatures great and small

-Bananas

-Lost In Translation

-Help!

If you could steal credit for any joke or bit etc which one would you claim?

If you put an infinite number of monkeys with an infinite number of typewriters eventually they'll write the phrase "Hey hey we're the monkeys!"



You’re on death row, what would your last meal be?

An 11,799-course tasting menu with palate-cleansing wines between courses. And the cheeseboard.



Everyone has a good app idea what’s yours?

An app that reads the minds of people in the vicinity. It shows you a load of different thought bubbles plus a load of different faces and the game is to match the thoughts with the faces.

Do you know anything about Dundalk?

They're awfully worried about Brexit.

Why should people come to the Dundalk show tonight?

There's no should apart from in the dictionary but the show does disprove the existence of reality. So if you believe reality is real come along and find out it isn't. And if you've already glimpsed that life's a dream then come along and row your boat merrily with me for a couple of hours.

Trevor Lock performs at the Market Bar - Lounge on Saturday, July 20th (tonight) Doors @8.30pm Show @9pm

Tickets are €15 and can be purchased at this link or at the door.

https://fairertix.com/en/ events/trevor-lock-s- community-circle-irish-tour- dundalk?fbclid= IwAR1ouWGyvkTuW380TIkOgRB9F_ 7aUXhur9-9b6Al6Rn_ 7NAWiSdrYghs0Ew