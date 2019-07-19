Reports of heavy flooding on several Dundalk roads

UPDATE: Gardai report a number of roads affected by flooding in Dundalk; Castletown Rd (part of the N53) is impassable near the railway bridge, with a section of the Dublin Rd (R132) passable with care about halfway between Priorland Rd and Priorland Grove.

There are reports this evening of heavy flooding in several parts of Dundalk due to torrential rainfall.

At Rice's bridge on the Castletown road cars are being forced to turn back due to the road being almost impassable.

The Ardee Road at Clarke's filling station is also badly flooded at present.

On the Dublin road at the Malthouse pub flooding is reported to be bad too.

Weather conditions had earlier caused the postponement of several local GAA championship matches.